Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is currently enjoying his 36th birthday. Since making his debut in 2007, Rohit has featured in 440 matches for the Indian team across the three formats. He has also scored 17057 runs and slammed 43 centuries in international cricket. Rohit is also currently serving as the captain of the Indian team. Taking to Twitter, BCCI has now shared a post, wishing Rohit Sharma on his birthday. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: When Star Cricketer Took A Hat-Trick in IPL for Deccan Chargers Against Mumbai Indians.

BCCI Sends Birthday Wishes to Rohit Sharma

4️⃣4️⃣0️⃣ intl. matches 1️⃣7️⃣0️⃣5️⃣7️⃣ intl. runs 4️⃣3️⃣ intl. hundreds 💯 Only cricketer to score Three ODI double hundreds 🫡🫡 Here’s wishing #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45, a very happy birthday 🎂 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uNV9VbEUFb — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2023

