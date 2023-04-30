Rohit Sharma, one of the most decorated cricketers in the modern era, turned 36 today. The holder of many enviable records, the India and Mumbai Indians captain enjoys a massive following all across the globe and many would celebrate this special day. Among a plethora of achievements, Rohit Sharma is also the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League. He has led the Mumbai Indians to five title wins so far in 15 editions of the tournament. Not with the captain’s hat but with the bat, Rohit is right there among the highest run-scorers in the IPL. He has over 6000 runs in the IPL, having played 234 matches. But did you know that he also has a hat-trick to his name? Yes, you absolutely read that right! Not many would expect a top batter like Rohit to have a hat trick, but he does have one in the IPL. 'Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma!' Fans Wish India and Mumbai Indians Captain As He Turns 36.

This was in the 2009 season when Rohit, still a young cricketer, was representing the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the IPL. And believe it or not, this feat of his came against Mumbai Indians, the team he captains today! The IPL that year was held in South Africa and this game between the Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians was being played in Centurion. Deccan Chargers batted first in the match and scored 145/6, with Rohit’s contribution being 38. His captain Adam Gilchrist gave him the ball in the 16th over when Mumbai Indians were going good at 103/4. And what Rohit did next was history. With his off-spin, he dismissed Mumbai Indians’ Abhishek Nayar (1) and Harbhajan Singh for a duck on the last two balls of the over. Both these players were bowled. While Nayar missed the sweep shot and the ball hit his leg stump, Harbhajan ended up bottom-edging the delivery onto the woodwork behind him.

And he was not done yet. Gilchrist once again gave him the ball in the 18th over and Rohit Sharma claimed his hat-trick when he dismissed a well-set JP Duminy. The South African, who was batting on 52 off 48 balls, tried to play the ball over square leg and ended up getting an edge and Gilchrist, behind the stumps, pulled off a great catch. And there you go! A young Rohit Sharma, with a hat-trick, changed the game with the ball and his effort saw Deccan Chargers win the contest by 19 runs as he ended with jaw-dropping figures of 4/6! Rohit was deservedly named Player of the Match and Deccan Chargers won the IPL that year.

