Following his stellar 33rd One-Day International century in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025, Rohit Sharma ended the India vs Australia ODI series as the highest run-getter and took home the coveted Man of the Series and Player of the Match award. Sharma, who started poorly in Perth, returned to form at Adelaide, scoring 73, and stamped his authority on the field with the bat at Sydney, scoring an unbeaten 121*, which saw the ace Indian batter end with 202 runs in the three-ODI series at an astounding average of 101. Sharma's 121* helped India chase down a timid 237-run target, which helped Shubman Gill and Co avoid a 0-3 whitewash and suffer a 1-2 defeat, earning the former captain the Player of the Match Award as well. Virat Kohli Becomes Second-Highest Run-Scorer In ODI History, Ace Batter Only Behind Former India Legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Rohit Sharma Wins All Laurels

𝙑𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙍𝙤𝙝𝙞𝙩 🔥 1⃣2⃣1⃣* runs 1⃣2⃣5⃣ balls 1⃣3⃣ fours 3⃣ sixes For his masterclass knock, Rohit Sharma wins the Player of the match award 🥇 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/omEdJjQOBf#TeamIndia | #3rdODI | #AUSvIND | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/OQMTCGzOMD — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2025

