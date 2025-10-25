Virat Kohli created One-Day International history during IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 at Sydney, where the batter, thanks to his 75th half-century in the format, became the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history. Kohli is now second in the list of most ODI runs, behind former India great Sachin Tendulkar, who leads the batting charts with 18,426 runs from 452 innings. Kohli, on the other hand, has taken merely 293 innings to surpass Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 14234 runs in ODIs, and has amassed 14241* runs in 305 matches, with 51 tons and 75 fifties. Virat Kohli Becomes Third Indian Batter to Score 2500 Runs Against Australia in One-Day Internationals, Registers 75th Half-Century in Fifty-Over Format During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025.

Virat Kohli Becomes Second-Highest Run-Scorer in ODI History

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐲𝐭𝐡. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞. 👑🙇🏼‍♂ The second-highest run-getter in ODI history, Virat Kohli! May his reign continue! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/P0EzD8uV9K — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) October 25, 2025

