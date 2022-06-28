Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira has given an update on his father's health, who is currently suffering from Covid-19, with only four days remaining before the scheduled fifth Test match starts on July 1. After Sharma tested covid positive, it was a million-dollar question for all whether the Indian captain would recover before the Edgbaston Test against England. However, a video is circulating all over the social media in which Rohit's daughter can been seen giving updates on her father's health. The little one was heard saying that his father was resting in his room as he was still covid positive.

