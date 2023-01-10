Rohit Sharma recently suffered a big emotional blow after the passing away of his pet dog on Monday, January 09. Following this, Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh shared pictures of their adorable pet on her Instagram. Meanwhile, the Indian captain who made his return to the national team slammed a half-century against Sri Lanka. Rohit also dedicated his 47th ODI half-century to his pet dog. Rohit Sharma Comforts Crying Fan in Assam Ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI (Watch Video).

Ritika Sajdeh Shares Pet Dog's Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh)

Rohit Dedicates His Half-Century

