Romario Shepherd won the Man of the Match award in the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3. The West Indies all-rounder lit up the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as he struck the joint-second fastest fifty in the history of the Indian Premier League, matching the 14-ball record set by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins. His knock (53* off just 14 balls) made the difference for RCB as it took his side from 159/5 at the end of 18 overs to 213/5 in 20 overs. He hit four fours and six massive sixes in his knock and finished with a jaw-dropping strike rate of 378.57. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings by Two Runs in IPL 2025; Virat Kohli, Romario Shepherd, Yash Dayal Help RCB Beat CSK Twice in One Season for the First Time.

Romario Shepherd Wins Man of the Match Award

𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 a power-packed finish and special victory 👏❤️ For his magnificent innings, Romario Shepherd is adjudged the Player of the Match 🔝 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/I4Eij3ZNlN#TATAIPL | #RCBvCSK | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/uSOVopOG4N — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2025

