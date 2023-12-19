Indian bowler Yash Dayal will be joining RCB for the upcoming season of IPL. Royal Challengers paid an amount of INR 5 crore to seal the deal. Yash Dayal has played for Gujarat Titans previously in the IPL. He has played 14 matches and has taken 13 wickets. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Kumar Kushagra Goes to DC for INR 7.20 Crore, Shahrukh Khan Sold to Gujarat Titans.

Yash Dayal Signs for RCB

