Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed Kate Cross for Rs 30 lakh. The England fast bowler carries a lot of experience and will be invaluable for the RCB bowling attack, which let go of Megan Schutt. Cross will be looking to be the leader of the pace attack for RCB in WPL 2024. WPL 2024 Auction Live Updates.

Kate Cross Sold to RCB-W in WPL 2024:

