Sabbineni Meghana was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of Rs 30 lakh. The experienced Indian cricketer played for Gujarat Giants in the first WPL season and now, she will don the RCB colours under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana. Meghana's experience will be very useful for RCB in WPL 2024. Vrinda Dinesh Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About UP Warriorz' Rs 1.3 Crore Signing in WPL 2024 Auction.

RCB Sign S Meghana

