In a huge boost for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), captain Rajat Patidar has joined the squad and started training ahead of the franchise's high-voltage Indian Premier League 2025 match against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at home on May 17. Earlier, it had been reported that RCB captain Patidar could miss the clash against the Knight Riders due to a finger injury. However, RCB released a video on their social media handle where Rajat Patidar could be seen grinding hard in the nets. The video has now gone viral on social media. IPL 2025: Sanjay Bangar Praises Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Rajat Patidar’s Tactical Brilliance After RCB’s 12-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians.

Rajat Patidar Joins RCB Squad Ahead of KKR Match in IPL 2025

Captain 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐭 and his partner-in-crime 𝐉𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐡 are back at base, ready to light up the remainder of #IPL2025 with the same swag, same intent, and more fire! 🔥 Let’s wish them the best in the comments, 12th Man Army! 🔽 This is Royal Challenge presents RCB Shorts. 📹 pic.twitter.com/uglwP5hyt0 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 15, 2025

Rajat Patidar Grinds Hard in Nets Amidst Injury Speculation

Rajat Patidar is well and fine pic.twitter.com/AcpvdjKcul — RCBXTRA (@RCBXTRAOFFICIA) May 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)