England national cricket team star batter Jacob Bethell was acquired by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for INR 2.6 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. In T20 cricket, Jacob has smashed 909 runs in 52 matches, including six centuries. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Musheer Khan Joins Punjab Kings for INR 30 Lakh, PBKS Sign Suryash Shedge for Rs 30 Lakh.

RCB Signs Power Hitter Jacob Bethell

