Slowly, the slots are filling up and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have sealed a deal for the fast bowler from Sri Lanka. RCB sealed the deal in INR 1.6 crore for Nuwan Thushara who will be seen alongside Virat Kohli and co. Nuwan Thushara is an exceptional talent who can be very beneficial to the team as RCB are going for a strong squad depth too. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Arshin Kulkarni, Shivam Singh, LR Chetan Go Unsold.

Nuwan Thushara in IPL 2025

