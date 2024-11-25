IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Manish Pandey Goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 75 Lakh, Gujarat Titans Sign Sherfane Rutherford for INR 2.6 Crore. The 33-year-old Swapnil Singh was sold for INR 50 lakh to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The left-arm spinner has bagged 71 wickets in the 84 T20 matches he has played so far.

Swapnil Singh is Back in RCB

The Magician is back home! 🏠 Putting our first RTM to good use for Swapnil Singh 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aOZ4OngGaS — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 25, 2024

