The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, purchased Raghvi Bist for her base price of INR 10 lakh during the Women's Premier League 2025 auction. The 20-year-old rising cricketer is a great addition to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as she can provide stability in the line-up. WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online: Akshita Maheshwari Goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 Lakh; Simran Bahadur, Preeti Bose Go Unsold.

Raghvi Bist Sold to RCB

Raghvi Bist is SOLD to @RCBTweets for INR 10 Lakh 🙌🙌#TATAWPLAuction | #TATAWPL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024

