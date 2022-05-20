Moeen Ali dominated the Rajasthan Royals bowlers as he played a sensational knock, scoring 93 runs and leading Chennai Super Kings to 150/6 in the game. RR will be pleased with how they came back and can qualify for the playoffs as long as they avoid a heavy defeat.

Tonight's target: 151 Let's chase it for the 𝗤. 💪 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)