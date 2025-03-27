RR vs KKR memes went viral on social media after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in IPL 2025 in Guwahati on March 26. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 151/9 with the spin duo of Moeen Ali and Varun Chakaravarthy taking two wickets each. Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora also scalped two apiece. In response, Quinton de Kock masterfully led the run chase with a solid 97* as Kolkata Knight Riders crossed the finish line in 17.3 overs. This was the first win for the defending champions after they had a poor start to their IPL 2025 campaign, losing to RCB by seven wickets in Kolkata. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Rajasthan Royals by Eight Wickets in IPL 2025; Quinton De Kock, Varun Chakaravarthy Shine as Defending Champions Register First Victory.

Haha

Hilarious

Rajasthan Royals this entire season: pic.twitter.com/1oCBJI00UY — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) March 26, 2025

'Rajasthan Royals This Season'

'Quinton de Kock vs Rajasthan Royals Tonight'

Quinton de kock highlights against Rajasthan Royals pic.twitter.com/gqH0a54Odk — Troll Cricket (@TrollCricketID) March 26, 2025

Funny

Another Funny Meme

RR Batting Today

RR With Jos Buttler and Yuzi Chahal vs RR Without Jos Buttler and Yuzi Chahal

Buttler >>> Riyan Parag ,Rajasthan Royals pic.twitter.com/PJbqnWwfkI — AVOID (@linus__05) March 26, 2025

