The South Africa national cricket team struggled early on to play against the Afghanistan national cricket team’s bowling attack in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. The side lost opener Tony de Zorzi early, but the left-handed batter Ryan Rickelton held one end and scored nearly run a ball with occasional boundaries. His century 102-ball certainly put the Proteas in commanding position while other batters struggled to face the Afghan spin attack. Rickelton hit seven boundaries and one six in his mega inning. Mohammad Nabi Becomes Fourth Oldest Player to Make ICC Champions Trophy Debut, Achieves Feat During AFG vs SA CT 2025 Match.

Ryan Rickelton is making his presence felt in the #ChampionsTrophy with a blistering maiden ODI 💯 🤩#AFGvSA ✍️: https://t.co/AixKlxUNrC pic.twitter.com/V6dFepjHxd — ICC (@ICC) February 21, 2025

