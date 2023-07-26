The first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023 sees history being created as Malaysian quick Syazrul Idrus annihilates the Chinese batters picking up seven wickets in one innings, all of them bowled. He displayed a classic example of swing bowling coupled with his change-ups and helped Malaysia bowl out China for just 23 runs. Evin Lewis Breaks Glass Window With Monster Six During Harare Hurricanes vs Bulawayo Braves Zim Afro T10 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Syazrul Idrus Creates History

