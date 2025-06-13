The third day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final between defending champions Australia and challengers South Africa saw the Proteas crushing hopes of the Baggy Green to defend their title at the iconic Lord's. The third day started with a rigid 59-run stand with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, which helped Australia set a daunting 282-run target. However, the emotions were quickly washed away in the remaining two sessions as South Africa, in the best batting conditions seen in this Test so far, batted with confidence and a positive approach. Aiden Markram slammed his eighth Test century and remained unbeaten on 102 runs. Skipper Temba Bavuma remained not out on 65 runs. The duo stitched a crucial unbeaten 143-run stand for the third wicket as South Africa reached 213/2 in 56 overs at stumps on Day 3. The Temba Bavuma-led SA are just 69 runs behind creating history, whereas Australia needs eight wickets to defend their crown. SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2 Stumps: Pat Cummins’ Six-Wicket Haul, Alex Carey’s Gritty Knock Help Australia Lead By 218 Runs on Day Dominated By Bowlers.

South Africa on the Brink of Creating History

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma guide South Africa to the brink of #WTC25 glory 🙌 Look how the day unfolded 👉 https://t.co/pQ7yVByD1d pic.twitter.com/kHI8s8GDg7 — ICC (@ICC) June 13, 2025

