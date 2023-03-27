South Africa created history after successfully chasing the highest-ever T20I total during the SA vs WI 2nd T20I at SuperSports Park, Centurion. Batting first, West Indies put up a huge total of 259 on the board. Johnson Charles 118(46) slammed a century for the visitors, In reply, South Africa managed to chase down this total within 18.5 overs, having lost only four wickets. Opener Quinton de Kock 100(44) scored a hundred while his partner Reeza Hendricks 68(28) slammed a half-century. Fans who are searching for the highlights of this historic T20I match can watch it below. Rovman Powell Saves 5-Year-Old Ball Boy From Serious Injury; Hurts Himself in Process While Saving Boundary During SA vs WI 2nd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

SA vs WI 2nd T20I Video Highlights

