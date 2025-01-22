The 17th match of the South Africa T20 (SA20) 2025 will be played between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals on Wednesday. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals will be hosted at St George's Park, Gqeberha. The much-awaited clash will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Live

𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙢𝙞𝙙𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙠 𝙞𝙨 𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙘 #SECvPC It's midweek carnival at St George's Park! Gates open 2 hours before the start of play. See you there? 🎟️ Get your tickets at the stadium or online here: https://t.co/iAr6QQkbKs#BetwaySA20 #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/N31T88m4Bo — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 22, 2025

