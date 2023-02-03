Joburg Super Kings will face Paarl Royals in their next match at the SA20 2023 on February 03, 2023. The game will begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Wanderers Stadaium, Johannesburg. JSK defeated Durban's Super Giants in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Paarl Royals registered a victory against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Viacom18 group have the broadcasting rights of SA20 2023. The important match between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the JioCinema app or website. SA20 2023: Temba Bavuma Joins Sunrisers Eastern Cape Following Hundred Against England.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals on Sports18

