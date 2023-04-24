Sachin Tendulkar, the legend of Indian cricket, is currently celebrating his 50th birthday on Monday, April 54th. A special occasion for the Master Blaster and fans have flooded the social media with wishes for him. When it is Sachin Tendulkar, his fans are also big names. Eminent former and current cricketers have took the opportunity to wish the cricketing great including the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Tilak Varma, Krunal Pandya and Ravi Shastri.

Suryakumar Yadav Wish

Happy Birthday @sachin_rt sir 👑 You are our constant source of inspiration and I feel very lucky to be able to learn and interact with you everyday in the MI camp 🙌 pic.twitter.com/q379xmghI9 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 24, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan Wish

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Pajhi @sachin_rt 😍 Lots of love always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V8AqWIPQ8E — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 24, 2023

Mithali Raj Wish

Wishing the Master Blaster, @Sachin_RT a very happy 50th birthday! Not only one of the greatest cricketers to play the game but also one of the most wonderful human beings ever to come across. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead. 🎂#HappyBirthdaySachin #50ForSachin pic.twitter.com/RmXWtSZd33 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) April 24, 2023

Tilak Varma Wish

Every moment and every conversation with you is one to learn from. Thank you for all your guidance Sachin Sir ❤️ Wishing you the best birthday 🤗 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/m9olCnWFLP — Tilak Varma (@TilakV9) April 24, 2023

Hardik Pandya

Always an inspiration! Wishing you the best birthday Master 🤗 Lots of hugs, love and happiness ❤️ @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/JeScw9RAtT — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 24, 2023

Krunal Pandya Wish

Happy birthday @sachin_rt Sir! Wishing you the best year ahead 🤗 pic.twitter.com/I04pdE6JIY — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 24, 2023

Ravi Shastri Wish

Happy Birthday, Big Boss! A half century in life. Add the 100 in your profession at the highest level. 150 batting and how. Awesome. Wishing you a wonderful celebration and an amazing year. God bless @sachin_rt #SachinTendulkar 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/CAs9TqhEh9 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 24, 2023

