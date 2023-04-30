Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Kumar Sangakkara and Sanju Samson were felicitated by the BCCI ahead of the 1000th match in the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have achieved a historic milestone in the tournament as they take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma Completes 150 Indian Premier League Matches As Captain, Achieves Feat in IPL's 1000th Game Between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

BCCI Felicitates Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson

