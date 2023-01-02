Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has paid his tribute to former coach Ramakant Achrekar on the latter's death anniversary. Achrekar, who founded Kamath Memorial Club at Shivaji Park, devoted himself to nurturing young talents throughout his life. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Ajit Agarkar, Chandrakant Pandit, Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre and Ramesh Power learnt the game of cricket under him. Unfortunately, Achrekar passed away on January 2, 2019, from old-age ailments. Now on his 4th death anniversary, Sachin Tendulkar shared an emotional message on Twitter. Sachin Tendulkar Relishes Food Cooked on Chulha, Master Blaster Shares Instagram Video on ‘Anokha’ Experience! (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Emotional Post

He taught me technique, discipline and most importantly, to respect the game. I think of him every day. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute the Dronacharya of my life. Without him, I wouldn’t have been the same cricketer. pic.twitter.com/JQ8uijHD9Y — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2023

