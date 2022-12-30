Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to share an 'anokha' experience that he made as he sat down and had some food cooked on a chulha (earthern stove). The former India cricketer, who is in Rajasthan, took a stroll and visited two Rajasthani women who were busy cooking food on a chulha. He sat down and relished the food and thanked the women, stating that the taste of it was amazing, while commenting, "ye zyada tasty hota hai". While sharing the video, he wrote, "Chulhe pe bane khane ka swaad hi anokha hota hai!" Yash Poses With Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Jokes 'KGF 3' in Making (View Pics).

Sachin Tendulkar Relishes Chulha-Cooked Food:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

