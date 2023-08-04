Kishore Kumar was one of the greatest singers that India has ever produced. Unfortunately, he passed away in 1987. On Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary on August 4, the Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar had his own unique of paying tribute to the maestro. Sachin shared his video on Twitter where he played his favourite Kishore Kumar song 'Aane wala kal jaane wala h'. ‘A Phenomenal Career Draws to a Close...’ Sachin Tendulkar Pens Message for Stuart Broad As England Fast Bowler Retires After Ashes 2023

Sachin Tendulkar Plays His Favourite Kishore Kumar Song To Pay Tribute to Legendary Singer

Kishore da’s voice travels straight to the heart. Happy birthday to the maestro! What’s your favourite #KishoreKumar song? pic.twitter.com/bVj0u6f6fP — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 4, 2023

