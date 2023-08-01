Sachin Tendulkar was all praise for Stuart Broad as the England fast bowler retired from cricket after the completion of Ashes 2023. The legendary Indian cricketer hailed the Englishman for having a 'phenomenal career'. Taking to social media, he shared a picture of Broad and wrote, "Your relentless spells and unwavering dedication will forever be etched in cricket's annals. A fitting end to your career. Enjoy the next innings!" Broad had a fitting end to his career as he took the final wicket of the fifth Ashes Test which saw England win by 49 runs. Stuart Broad Picks Wicket On The Final Ball of His Test Career As England Win Ashes 2023 5th Test vs Australia (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Pens Message for Stuart Broad

A phenomenal career draws to a close.@StuartBroad8, your relentless spells and unwavering dedication will forever be etched in cricket's annals. A fitting end to your career. Enjoy the next innings! pic.twitter.com/CqYcjUIaOb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 31, 2023

