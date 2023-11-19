Sachin Tendulkar presented Virat Kohli with a signed jersey prior to the India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final match on November 19. The Master Blaster congratulated Kohli and gifted him the jersey that he had won in his last ODI match. At the back, he had also written a message for the 35-year-old, reading, "Virat, you make us proud." The picture of Kohli posing with the jersey has gone viral. Team India Good Luck Wishes: WhatsApp DP, Status, Instagram Images, Facebook Story to Send Best Wishes to Indian Cricket Team Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Against Australia.

See Pics:

A special occasion & a special pre-match moment 🤗 There's 𝘾𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙎 written all over this gesture! 😊 The legendary Sachin Tendulkar gifts Virat Kohli his signed jersey from his last ODI 👏 👏#TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #Final | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/qu7YA6Ta3G — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar Gifts Virat Kohli Signed Jersey

Sachin Tendulkar gave his signed Jersey to Virat Kohli and wrote 'Virat, you make us proud'. pic.twitter.com/LpzWDrRbSp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2023

