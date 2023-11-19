India takes on Australia in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The India vs Australia final takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While India are looking to clinch their third ODI World Cup trophy, Australia will be looking to lift the record-extending sixth title. Interestingly, this will be the eighth final for Australia in ODI World Cups. For India, this will be the fourth appearance in a World Cup final. As the Team India cricketers get ready to face Australia in the final, we bring to you All the Best wishes, good luck images and messages to cheer for the Men in Blue. Team India fans can use these images as WhatsApp DP or status. Fans can also download these images for free for Instagram posts and Facebook Story. Cricket World Cup 2023 Finals Google Doodle: Stage Is Set For India vs Australia Clash, See Search Engine Giant Celebrate The Big Game.

India have had an impressive ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign and are unbeaten in the tournament thus far. The Rohit Sharma-led side won all nine matches in the first round and then defeated New Zealand in the semi-final. India have thus far dished superb performances in all the departments, especially bowlers have helped the team to register big wins. On Sunday, India start as favourites to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia. IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Clash, Here Are Results of Last Five India vs Australia Matches.

