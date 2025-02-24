Virat Kohli’s century is seen as ‘match winning’ knock in the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. Opener Shubman Gill also played important knock of 46 runs in India’s win. The star batter played many glorious shots in the innings. His straight drive received huge praises while ICC shared a video comparing Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar’s straight drives. Fans reacted to the same and some even said ‘Sasur Ji Ka Copy Paste'. Check out the video and fans comments below. Fans in Pakistan Celebrate After Virat Kohli Completed His Century in IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Video Surfaces.

ICC Comparing Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill's Straight Drives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

