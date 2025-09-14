Saim Ayub departed for a duck on all-rounder Hardik Pandya's delivery during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The wicket incident happened on the first ball of the first over. Hardik Pandya bowled a length delivery outside off stump, and Saim Ayub chipped it straight towards Jasprit Bumrah, who was standing at the point region. This is Saim Ayub's second golden duck in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. After Ayub's dismissal, funny memes and jokes went viral on social media. Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Avoid Handshake During Coin Toss For IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Lol

Hardik Pandya Owning Pakistan

Owning Pakistan hardik would be the first name 🥵🗿 First ball wicket for clutch God Hardik pandya ❤️#INDvsPAK#HardikPandaya pic.twitter.com/vMbo3E1Q7c — ARJUN 💫 (@hardiknation) September 14, 2025

Hilarious

All asked if Saim Ayub would smash Bumrah. Bro fell to Pandya on the first legal ball.🇮🇳💀💀#AsiaCup2025#INDvsPAK — Narasimha & Säñtøsh (@NARASIMHA_NCS) September 14, 2025

Lol

I rated Saim Ayub as one of the biggest cricketing talents few months ago pic.twitter.com/vn2ottfjz2 — 𒋻 (@AdiiiFCB) September 14, 2025

Saim Ayub is Horrible

Saim Ayub is horrible🤣🤣 6 sixes to Bumrah ya know🤣 — Owais (@owais354) September 14, 2025

