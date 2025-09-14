India national cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya dismissed Pakistan national cricket team opener Saim Ayub for a duck during the Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The wicket incident happened during the first ball of the first over. The Indian all-rounder bowled a length delivery outside off-stump, and the Pakistan opener hit it straight towards the point region where Jasprit Bumrah was standing. Bumrah took a simple catch, and Ayub departed for a duck. Notably, this was Saim Ayub's second duck in the ongoing T20I edition of the Asia Cup. Mohammad Haris Wicket Video: Watch Jasprit Bumrah Dismiss Pakistan Wicketkeeper-Batter During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Hardik Pandya Celebrates After Dismissing Saim Ayub

Aapka Mother of all Rivalries mein 𝘏𝘈𝘙𝘋𝘐𝘒 swaagat 😉 Watch #INDvPAK LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/AEQE0TLQju — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 14, 2025

