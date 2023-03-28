Sam Curran, the most expensive player in the IPL ever, has joined the Punjab Kings squad ahead of the tournament. The England all-rounder was the most expensive player to be bought at the IPL mini-auction last year when Punjab Kings shelled out a whopping Rs 18.50 crore to acquire his services. Curran was named Man of the Tournament in England's success at the T20 World Cup 2022. MS Dhoni Walks in to Bat Amid ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ Chants During CSK Practice Ahead of IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Sam Curran Joins Punjab Kings Squad

