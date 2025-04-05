Veteran batter KL Rahul slammed his first half-century for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batter scored 77 runs off 51 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries during the IPL 2025 match against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Rahul's brilliant knock helped Delhi to post 183/6 in 20 overs. After Rahul's fifty, funny memes and jokes went viral on social media about Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka. Previously, Rahul captained LSG in the IPL. Here are some of the reactions. IPL 2025: From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul, A Look at Players With Most Centuries in Indian Premier League History.

Sanjiv Goenka to KL Rahul

Sanjiv goenka to Kl Rahul pic.twitter.com/j2CDNKvFlx — C A N I B A L (@Priyanshukn) April 5, 2025

Lol

Sanjiv Goenka watching KL Rahul batting against CSK. pic.twitter.com/2qWx1mLs1A — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) April 5, 2025

Hilarious!

Sanjiv Goenka After KL Rahul Hitting Fifty

Funny Meme on Sanjiv Goenka

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka watching KL Rahul Batting 😜🤣🤣#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/vame4zx1lQ — BS Kataria (@bskataria001) April 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)