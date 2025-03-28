Sanjiv Goenka shared a warm hug with Rishabh Pant after Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in IPL 2025 on March 28. The Rishabh Pant-led side picked up their first win of the competition as they chased down a 191-run target set by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 16.1 overs. Shardul Thakur had earlier scalped four wickets while Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh slammed quickfire half-centuries to power Lucknow Super Giants to victory. After the match, Sanjiv Goenka congratulated Rishabh Pant on the win and hugged him. This was the same venue where Sanjiv Goenka had an animated chat with KL Rahul after LSG had lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad last season. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Five Wickets in IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh Guide LSG to Their First Victory of Season 18.

Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Rishabh Pant After LSG's Win Over SRH

