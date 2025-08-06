Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka rang the famous "five-minute bell" at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester ahead of the Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Women's The Hundred 2025 Match on Wednesday, August 6. For those unversed, Indian businessman Sanjiv Goenka has purchased a majority stake in the The Hundred side Manchester Originals. RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG Group) currently operates LSG in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Durban Super Giants in the South Africa T20 (SA20) competition and Mohun Bagan Super Giants Football Club. Kavya Maran, Sanjiv Goenka and Other New Team Owners in The Hundred 2025 Share Thoughts on Investing in the Tournament's Franchises (Watch Video).

Sanjiv Goenka Rings Five-Minute Bell at Old Trafford

Welcome to Emirates Old Trafford, Dr. Sanjiv Goenka. 👏🔔😍 pic.twitter.com/s27G2TzK2f — Emirates Old Trafford (@EmiratesOT) August 6, 2025

