Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has made a remarkable return to cricket commentary. Sidhu had been busy with his political engagements for the last few years but now will be seen entertaining the fans with his voice in the Indian Premier League 2024. Sidhu is part of the commentary panel for Star Sports, who are official television broadcasters of the cash-rich league. ‘Will Play for Another Four Years’, Navjot Singh Sidhu Puts Emphasis on Virat Kohli’s Career Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Navjot Singh Sidhu Makes Memorable Return to Cricket Commentary

Guess who's back in the commentary box? @sherryontopp brings his trademark flair to #IPLOnStar once again! 😍 Which #Sidhu phrase best describes his entry? 😁 Tune-in to #CSKvRCB in #IPLOnStar Today | 6:30 PM | LIVE only on Star Sports pic.twitter.com/D2PPIGVd4C — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 22, 2024

