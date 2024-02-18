Sarfaraz Khan is on cloud nine after making his debut for the Indian National team during the Rajkot Test against England. The right-handed batter had a fine outing with the bat in Rajkot, scoring 62 runs off 66 balls. Already overwhelmed by the welcome received, Sarfaraz shared a heartwarming story on his official Instagram account, with a picture showing a hug with the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. He already mentioned that Rohit is his favourite player. Kuldeep Yadav Hits First Six in International Cricket, Dispatches Tom Hartley's Delivery For a Maximum During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Sarfaraz Khan Shares Heartwarming Instagram Story With Rohit Sharma

Sarfaraz Khan Instagram Story Featuring Rohit Sharma (Credit: Instagram)

Mumbai Indians Tweet Regarding Sarfaraz Khan Instagram Story

Instagram story of Sarfaraz Khan for Captain Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/jRbERe1uD9 — Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) February 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)