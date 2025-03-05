Pakistan national cricket team star batter Saud Shakeel achieved an unwanted record to his name. Saud Shakeel became the first Pakistan cricketer to be 'timed-out' in a first-class cricket match. The star cricketer, who was scheduled to bat at number five for State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) against Pakistan Television (PTV) in the President's Cup Grade 1 first-class tournament, did not emerge from the dressing room and was deemed timed-out after four minutes. Saud Shakeel became the ninth player in men's professional cricket to be dismissed in this fashion. Fans have claimed that Saud Shakeel was timed-out after he got late as he was "sleeping" during the match. Here are some of the claims. Pakistan's Squads for ODI and T20I Series vs New Zealand Announced: Salman Ali Agha Named T20I Captain; Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam Dropped From Shortest Format.

Saud Shakeel Sleeping During SBP vs PTV Match

Just got word that Saud Shakeel was asleep as the match was being played due to its odd timings and didn't get up in time when it was his turn to bat... So the umpires declared him timed out. Only the 7th batter in FC history to be timed out. Gotta love this sport. https://t.co/8xulJhqMMBpic.twitter.com/eZA3YHjNyS — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) March 5, 2025

Saud Shakeel First Pakistan Batter To Get Timed-Out

😴 Saud Shakeel was fast asleep while the match was underway and when his turn to bat came, he didn’t wake up in time! As a result, the umpires declared him TIMED OUT, making him only the 7th batter in First-Class cricket history to face this rare dismissal and perhaps the only… pic.twitter.com/6mf5LsCL36 — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) March 5, 2025

