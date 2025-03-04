Pakistan announced their squads for the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. The Green Shirts were knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the group stage and will look to put up an improved performance in New Zealand. There are some big changes in Pakistan national cricket team's T20I squad with Salman Ali Agha being named the captain. Shadab Khan has made a comeback and will be his deputy. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have also been dropped from Pakistan's T20I team. Pakistan's ODI squad for the series against New Zealand does not feature any major changes apart from the inclusions of Akif Javed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Abdullah Shafique, the T20I squad features several changes. Pakistan's limited-overs tour of New Zealand starts from March 16. Viral Video Claims Rain Water Leaking From the Roof of Gaddafi Stadium In Lahore During ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Pakistan's Squads for ODI and T20I Series vs New Zealand Announced:

🚨 Pakistan announce ODI and T20I squads for New Zealand tour 🚨@SalmanAliAgha1 appointed 🇵🇰 T20I captain 🌟#NZvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/c8WWG6WDti — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 4, 2025

