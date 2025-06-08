In match no. 2 of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025, JMD Kutch Riders are facing Zalawad Strikers on Sunday, June 8. The JMD Kutch Riders vs Zalawad Strikers Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 match is scheduled to be played from 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 can watch the JMD Kutch Riders vs Zalawad Strikers match on the DD Sports TV channel for free. Those looking for live streaming viewing options of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 can watch the JMD Kutch Riders vs Zalawad Strikers match on the Waves OTT, JioHotsar, & FanCode app and website. For watching the JMD Kutch Riders vs Zalawad Strikers match on FanCode, a match pass worth 15 INR needs to be purchased. Indian Cricketer Rinku Singh Gets Engaged To MP Priya Saroj, Couple Exchanges Rings At Grand Ceremony In Lucknow (Watch Video).

Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Details

Get set to stream every moment of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League live on #WavesOTT, our Official Digital Streaming Partner! 📺✨ Celebrate the excitement and be part of the action wherever you are 💙 🗓️ 7th June - 20th June 2025#SaurashtraProT20League #WavesOTT pic.twitter.com/4yuMlhSfVX — Saurashtra Pro T20 League (@SaurashtraPro) June 6, 2025

