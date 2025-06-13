Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming: Watch Zalawad Strikers vs Anmol Kings Halar Cricket Match Live Telecast Online

The 11th match of the ongoing Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 will see table-toppers Anmol Kings Halar square off against fourth-placed Zalawad Strikers on Friday, June 13. Read below for live streaming and live telecast viewing options for the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 match.

The 11th match of the ongoing Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 will see table-toppers Anmol Kings Halar square off against fourth-placed Zalawad Strikers on Friday, June 13. The Zalawad Strikers vs Anmol Kings Halar match will be played at the Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium in Rajkot, and it starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Saurashtra Pro T20 League has DD Sports as its official broadcast partner, and fans can find viewing options of the Zalawad Strikers vs Anmol Kings Halar live telecast on the DD Sports channel. The Saurashtra Pro T20 League live streaming will be available on Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel, Waves OTT, and FanCode (needing a match/tour pass), and fans looking for online viewing options can tune in to the aforementioned platforms' apps and websites.

