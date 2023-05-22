Rajasthan Royals finished their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign after failing to qualify for the playoffs stage. Taking to Twitter, RR leg-spinner Yuzevndra Chahal has now shared pictures of himself with the whole Rajasthan squad. Chahal also wrote a heartwarming message as the caption for this post. "Some old friendships and some new. Two months filled with emotions and memories that will stay with me for a lifetime! Whether we lose, whether we win, we continue to back each other and we continue to smile. Glad to call this as my family! See you in 2024, @rajasthanroyals (Rajasthan Royals)," reads Chahal's post. IPL 2023: Nitish Rana Gifts Kolkata Knight Riders Jersey to Gautam Gambhir After KKR vs LSG Match (See Pic).

Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Heartwarming Message As RR’s IPL 2023 Season Comes to an End

Some old friendships and some new. Two months filled with emotions and memories that will stay with me for a lifetime! 💗 Whether we lose, whether we win, we continue to back each other and we continue to smile. Glad to call this as my family! 🫂 See you in 2024,… pic.twitter.com/S9bsx1VMD9 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 22, 2023

