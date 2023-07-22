New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who is considered as one of the most fearsome fast bowlers of modern era, turned 34 on Saturday.

Ever since his international debut in 2011, this Kiwi speedster has made a name for himself with his on-point yorkers, pace, accuracy and aggression. Often taking quick wickets when his opposition was at a single digit score, he earned a reputation as a bowler who would make the cricket scoreboard read like a football scoreline.

Boult represented New Zealand in 78 Tests. In these, he has taken 317 wickets. These wickets have come at an average of 27.49, with best figures of 6/30. He has taken 18 four-wicket hauls, 10 five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul in Tests. '

He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for NZ in Tests, with Richard Hadlee at the top with 431 scalps.

Boult was a part of the NZ squad which won the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21. In 10 matches of this WTC cycle, he took 39 wickets with best figures of 4/28 and was one of the architects of NZ's win.

Boult also has 759 Test runs to his name at an average of almost 16, with one half-century.

The pacer has also played 99 ODIs for New Zealand. In these, he has taken 187 wickets at an average of 23.97. His best bowling figures are 7/34. He has taken 10 four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

He is the sixth-highest wicket-taker for NZ in ODIs, with Daniel Vettori (297 scalps) at the top.

Boult is part of the NZ side that ended as runners-up in ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 and 2019. In 2015 WC, he ended as second-highest wicket-taker (22 in 9 matches) and in 2019, he was the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 10 matches. He is the eight highest wicket-taker in WC history and highest wicket-taker for his side.

He is also the first NZ bowler to have a World Cup hat-trick to his name, doing so in 2019.

Boult has represented NZ in 55 T20Is, taking 74 wickets with best figures of 4/13. He is the fourth-highest wicket taker for NZ in the format, with Tim Southee (134 scalps) at the top.

He is the part of NZ side that ended as runners-up in 2021 T20 World Cup. He was the third-highest wicket taker in the tournament with 13 scalps.

Boult has a total of 578 international wickets in 232 matches. These have come at an average of 25.68. His best figures are 7/34. He has 15 five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul in international cricket.

He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in NZ cricket history, with Southee at top with 714 wickets.

Boult has also graced the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his presence, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

He was the part of 2016 SRH squad and 2020 MI squad that won the IPL. He has taken 105 wickets in 88 matches in IPL, with best figures of 4/18. (ANI)

