Young batting star Shafali Verma on Saturday became the third-highest run-scorer on Test debut when he scored 96 and 63 respectively in the one-off Test against England women at the Bristol County Ground on Saturday, June 19. She also became the second Test player in history to score two fifties in a same match at age 17, joining the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved this feat against England back in 1990.

Check tweet

Highest aggregate runs on Test DEBUT match in women's cricket 204 (204) - Michelle Goszko (Aus) in 2001 189 (72+117) - Lesley Cooke (Eng) in 1986 159*(96+63*) - Shafali Verma (Ind) in 2021#EngWvIndW — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 19, 2021

Shafali joining Sachin in elite list, check tweet

Youngest Indians to score 50+ scores in both innings of a Test Match: 🇮🇳 Sachin Tendulkar - 17 y 112d 🇮🇳 Shafali Verma - 17 y 141d#ENGWvINDW #ENGvIND @sachin_rt — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) June 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)