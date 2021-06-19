Shafali Verma was named Player of the Match after England Women vs India Women. The 17-year-old scored half-centuries in each innings.

Shafali Verma, a very popular winner of the Player of the Match award. What a gem. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/XNKjvGxyAP — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)