A video has gone viral on social media where Shaheen Afridi and Matthew Breetzke were seen having a verbal argument during the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 match between South Africa and Pakistan at the newly renovated National Stadium, Karachi. The incident happened during the 28th over of the South Africa innings. On the fourth delivery of the over, Breetzke defended Shaheen's delivery. The left-arm pacer had a word with the Proteas batter. On the final delivery, Matthew Breetzke took a single. After the 28th over was completed, Shaheen and Breetzke had a heated argument, and the umpires had to intervene to calm down the two cricketers. Matthew Breetzke scored 83 runs off 84 balls including 11 boundaries before getting dismissed by Khushdil Shah. Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: New Zealand Qualify For Final With Comfortable Six-Wicket Win Over South Africa.

Shaheen Afridi and Matthew Breetzke Engage in Heated Argument

It's getting all heated out there! 🥵 Shaheen Afridi did not take kindly to Matthew Breetzke's reaction, leading to an altercation in the middle! 🔥#TriNationSeriesOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/J2SutoEZQs — FanCode (@FanCode) February 12, 2025

