Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings of PAK vs SA vs NZ With Net Run Rate

Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table: The Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 has gotten off to a great start with New Zealand beating Pakistan in the 1st ODI in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, February 8. Glenn Phillips struck his maiden ODI century, propelling New Zealand to 330/6 after which the bowlers delivered, bowling Pakistan out for 252 with Fakhar Zaman's fighting 84 off 69 deliveries going in vain. With this, New Zealand sit at the top of the Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 points table. Read below to check the Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 points table. Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming, Telecast Details And All You Need to Know About Pakistan's Tri-Series Including New Zealand and South Africa.

Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand will look to use the Tri-Series 2025 in order to prepare well for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. With Pakistan being the venue, the teams will aim at getting used to the tracks and also narrowing down on winning combinations for the marquee tournament. For a victory, each team will be awarded two points. The Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 will have four matches including the final, that is set to take place on February 14. On Which Channel Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch PAK vs NZ vs SA ODI Tri-Nation Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Check Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table

Pos Teams M W L Tied Points NRR 1 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 1.560 2 Pakistan 1 0 0 0 0 -1.560 3 South Africa - - - - - -

(Important abbreviations: M-Matches, W-Win, L-Lost, NRR-Net Run Rate)

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and the National Stadium in Karachi are the two venues hosting the Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025. While the Gaddafi Stadium will host the first two matches, the third match and the Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 final will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will look to be at their absolute best in the Tri-Series 2025, which will give them a lot of confidence and momentum ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Read below to get Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table.

